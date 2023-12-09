Assault on advocate in Chikkamagalur: HC constitutes high-level panel

During the previous hearing, senior advocates, representing Chikkamagaluru Bar Association, expressed anguish over the

protest staged by a section of the police in Chikkamagaluru and also placed the videographs/photographs of the same. “We also share the same anguish, the strict discipline being the first requirement of the police force; otherwise, it would be a case of fence swallowing the crop. What a section of the police staff has allegedly done is absolutely unacceptable to this court and to the civil society, to say the least. Since the learned Advocate General assures that the matter is being looked into seriously by higher-ups in the department, we do not, at this stage of the proceeding, deliberate more on the same,” the bench said.