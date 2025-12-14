At Rs 3.31 crore, probe in Prajwal Revanna case costliest of all SITs

<p>Bengaluru: The government has so far spent Rs 4.54 crore on four of seven Special Investigation Teams (SIT) it formed since coming to power, and over two-thirds of the expense went into investigating sexual crimes by former MP Prajwal Revanna. </p>.<p>After coming to power in May 2023, the government formed SITs to probe the Bitcoin scam, corruption in recruitment of sub-inspectors (PSI), allegations against Prajwal, embezzlement at Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, allegations of sexual assault by BJP MLA Muniratna, claims of mass burials at Dharmastahala and the Aland voter fraud. </p>.<p>The home department states no expenses have been incurred so far on PSI, Dharmasthala and Aland SITs. </p>.<p>Of the Rs 4.54 crore spent on four SITs, the costliest has been the one on Prajwal, the former Hassan MP who has been convicted in the first of four cases against him. The government has spent Rs 3.31 crore on Prajwal’s case, especially prosecution. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Women forum demands dedicated helpline for victims to provide evidence to SIT.<p>Former advocate-general Ravivarma Kumar, a special public prosecutor in the Prajwal case, was paid Rs 2.41 crore in fees, according to information placed in the Assembly by Home Minister G Parameshwara. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was paid a fee of Rs 15.5 lakh for a single appearance. The government paid Rs 41.07 lakh to advocates B N Jagadeesha and Ashok N Nayak in the Prajwal case. </p>.<p>The SIT has filed charge sheets in five out of six cases connected to Prajwal. </p>.<p>Coming second is the Bitcoin scam, whose probe and legal fees have cost Rs 69.73 lakh. In nine cases, the SIT has completed its probe and charge sheets in seven. In the remaining two cases, the SIT has sought the government’s sanction for prosecution. </p>.<p>Six cases against Raja Rajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna have cost Rs 44.60 lakh. Investigators filed a ‘B’ report in three cases. In two cases, charge sheets have been submitted to the court. Probe is on in one case.</p>