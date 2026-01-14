Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

B Y Vijayendra to continue as BJP Karnataka chief for now

Sources in the party said BY Vijayendra will continue to head the state for the time being. He will lead the state for now, and there is no need to announce a reelection.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 23:04 IST
Karnataka NewsBJP

Follow us on :

Follow Us