<p>Bengaluru: Coming under fire for its failure to enforce the ban on use of plaster of paris (PoP) in making Ganesha idols, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday put the onus on the local administration and authorities.</p><p>Following an order by the National Green Tribunal in May 2013, the KSPCB issued a circular in 2016 to ban PoP idols and the accompanying polluting colours, both of which are detrimental to the water bodies. The ban got an edge after the high court of Karnataka upheld it in 2019. In September 2023, the government issued an order for effective implementation of the ban.</p>.Bombay HC allows making of Plaster of Paris Ganpati idols, but says no immersion without its nod.<p>However, idols made of banned materials have been on sale at several places in the city, including Sheshadripuram, Lalbagh and other areas, for over a month. PoP idols of 3 to 6 feet height have been placed on the side of the main roads for at least two weeks without any action against.</p><p>Except for last year's seizure against a warehouse storing 11,000 PoP and the consequent action, the KSPCB did not have details of any action taken against those violating the ban.</p><p>Asked about the lack of action despite brazen flouting of rules, KSPCB chairman P M Naredndra Swamy said they have issued a circular to the local administration, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the police and others but no action has been taken. "We have also filed a petition before the high court of Karnataka to highlight the role of the local administration in enforcing the ban," Narendra Swamy said, adding that the board's functioning was undercut by vacancies of up to 70%.</p><p>Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said enforcing the ban will take time. "In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, more than 90% of the people had gone for clay idols. It's possible in other districts if the local administrations respond to our call," he said.</p><p><strong>Urgent need to shun plastic</strong></p><p>Khandre said despite the ban on single use plastic, streets were littered with products made with the same material.</p><p>"Plastic doesn't decompose and releases harmful chemicals during incineration. There is a need for more awareness among the public to shun plastic," he said.</p>