Banks need to strengthen KYC verification to check cybercrimes, says Pronab Mohanty

In an exclusive interview with DH’s Chetan B C, Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (DGP) rank officer, heading CEN wing, Computer wing, and IDTU, talks about the Information Disorder Tackling Unit (IDTU) that looks at crimes against children and women, and why strengthening the banks’ KYC verification process could prevent cybercriminals from exploiting it.