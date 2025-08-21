BBMP issues guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations 

<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued guidelines to ensure an eco-friendly celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.</p>.<p>BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao chaired a meeting to discuss a complete prohibition on the use of chemical paints, thermocol, and Plaster of Paris (PoP) in idol-making. Idols made by using these materials will be seized and disposed of as per regulations.</p>.<p>The meeting emphasised that only eco-friendly Ganesha idols made from natural clay should be manufactured.</p>.BBMP chief directs speedy road, infrastructure works in Yelahanka.<p>Criminal cases will be filed against individuals found making idols with banned materials such as PoP. Nodal officers from the respective BBMP sub-divisions, along with officials from the police, fire, and Bescom departments, have been instructed to inspect both the manufacturing and sale of Ganesha idols.</p>.<p><strong>Permission for public installation</strong></p>.<p>People seeking permission to install public Ganesha idols must apply at the offices of assistant executive engineers designated as nodal officers at the sub-divisional level. The nodal officers will coordinate with the necessary departments and issue approvals swiftly through a single-window system.</p>.<p>To streamline the process of granting permissions, 75 single-window centres will be set up at sub-divisional offices within the BBMP limits. Officers from the BBMP, police, Bescom, and the fire department will be present at these centres to provide approvals.</p>.<p><strong>Home & public immersions</strong></p>.<p>As per the BBMP guidelines, citizens are encouraged to immerse small eco-friendly idols at home and reuse the residual clay for gardening.</p>.<p>For public immersions, the BBMP will identify designated locations in each ward for larger idols. Mobile immersion units will also be deployed within ward limits. Information on these arrangements will be shared with the public soon. Any wet waste generated during the festival will be processed at the BBMP’s waste management units.</p>