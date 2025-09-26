Menu
Belagavi POCSO Court awards death sentence to man in rape and murder case of 8-yr-old

Judge C M Pushpalata heard and based on 20 witnesses, 106 documents and 22 material objects, convicted and awarded death sentence to the man.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:36 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 14:36 IST
