<p>Belagavi: A POCSO Court on Friday, in Belagavi’s Raibag Taluk has convicted a man with death sentence who has raped and murdered a 8-year-old girl. In order to destroy the traces he then dumped the body in a nearby well. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45, 000.</p><p>According to the prosecution, the convict, Bharatesh Raosab Mirji, 28, a resident of Raibag taluk had taken the girl to his house on October, 15, 2019 while she was on her way home returning from a shop. He raped and strangulated the victim to death. He dumped the body in a well, tying it with a 20kg heavy rock to erase the evidence.</p><p>The victim's mother apprised her husband about the daughter not returning home since evening. During the search, the shopkeeper informed that she had left after purchasing a chocolate. After searching she was not found and the victim's father filed a missing complaint with Kuduchi police.</p><p>Sub-Inspector J S Uppar investigating the case roped in canines from Belagavi to trace the movement of the girl. With the help of her clothes at home the canines trailed to the open well. A camera used to repair borewells was alighted in the well and fingers of the victim were spotted.</p>.Maharashtra: POCSO case against tuition teacher for raping, impregnating 17-year-old student; minor dies in abortion bid.<p> Six pumps were pressed into service to remove the waters from the well and the victim's body was found. Fire and Emergency Services personnel when we were lifting the body, stone tied to her waist with a saree fell.</p><p>A postmortem was conducted by Dr K S Gurudatt and the report was submitted in the court.</p><p>Investigating officers Circle Police Inspectors N Mahesh and K S Hatti investigated the case and filed chargesheet in the court.</p><p>Judge C M Pushpalata heard and based on 20 witnesses, 106 documents and 22 material objects, convicted and awarded death sentence to Bharatesh Mirji. </p><p>Under section 363 he was awarded seven year imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000, under section 376 he was awarded 10 years imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000, under section 201 seven years imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 and under POCSO Act section 4 and 6, rigorous life imprisonment and fined Rs 20,000. One year imprisonment if defaulted to pay fine. All the sentences will run concurrently.</p><p>The girl's father has been asked to avail compensation of Rs 10 lakh from District Legal Services Authority. Special Public Prosecutor L V Patil pleaded for the prosecution.</p>