1 am deadline: Who does it help?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in his budget last week that shops and establishments will be allowed to stay open until 1 am in Bengaluru and 10 other cities “in order to further trade and commerce”. Most retail businesses now close by 11 pm. Prakash Mandoth, founder-president of Federation of Karnataka Traders Association, says: “Adequate security measures need to be put in place, especially at places like jewellery shops. The deadline will have to be tried to see how it works.”