11 narrowly escape as cell tower collapses  

A section of an old building with a mounted cell phone tower collapsed on Friday during excavation work at a nearby vacant plot in Laggere, northern Bengaluru.
Eleven people residing in the adjacent building narrowly escaped, having been evacuated by locals promptly after the collapse.
The incident unfolded around 3 pm in Parvathy Nagar, Laggere, falling under the jurisdiction of the Nandini Layout police station.
BBMP officials inspected the spot and collected details about the mishap.
As the time of going to press, no official complaint had been filed.
A police official confirmed that no life was harmed in the incident, adding that the building, which was at least 50 years old, lacked a proper foundation and this could have resulted in the collapse.