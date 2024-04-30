JOIN US
Bengaluru: 19-year-old girl allegedly killed in fight with mother

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed during an altercation with her mother in southern Bengaluru on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm at Shastri Nagar.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 22:16 IST

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed during an altercation with her mother in southern Bengaluru on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm at Shastri Nagar.

Sahithi and her mother, the suspect, got into an argument, police said. "From what the suspect has said, prima facie, it appears that the two got into a physical altercation following the argument,” a police officer said.

"During the argument, the two attacked each other. While Sahiti died, her mother survived and is being treated at a hospital. Further investigations are on to ascertain if anyone else was involved."

Sahithi stayed with her mother after her father died a while ago.

(Published 29 April 2024, 22:16 IST)
Bengaluru

