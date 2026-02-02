Menu
25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Rangaparishe 2026 inaugurated with grand ceremony in Bengaluru

The inauguration featured theatre songs presented by Pravara Theatre, Vijayanagara Bimba, and Bangalore University teams. A Bharatanatyam recital by Natya Bhairavi Kalakuteera was also staged.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 21:13 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 21:13 IST
Bengaluru newstheatre festival

