<p>Bengaluru: The second driverless train for Namma Metro's Pink Line is expected to be dispatched on Friday, sources familiar with the matter said. </p>.<p>The six-coach train is getting the finishing touches at BEML's New Thippasandra manufacturing unit and will be dispatched to the Pink Line's depot in Kothanur, Bannerghatta Road, on Friday. </p>.Trial run begins on Namma Metro Pink Line's elevated section.<p>Namma Metro plans to open the Pink Line's 7.5-km elevated section (Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere) in May with five to six trains. </p>.<p>The prototype train, rolled out on December 11, is conducting trial runs on the Pink Line. The BMRCL aims to obtain the necessary approvals for the new rolling stock in time for the May opening of the elevated section. </p>