3 hurt as thunderstorm pummels Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least three people were injured after a thunderstorm swept through Bengaluru, causing tree falls, power outages, waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns and disruption in metro train services. Traffic jams were also reported from all major arterial roads.
“One injury was reported from RR Nagar and two from Jayanagar,” an official from the BBMP told. “The injured were in the car when the trees fell. The extent of the injuries are minor and efforts were underway to clear the fallen trees.”
M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said waterlogging was reported from 58 locations and tree falls from 39 locations. “(Traffic) congestion is high. Civic agencies are working to clear the roads,” he said.
Namma Metro suspended train services between MG Road and Indiranagar after tree branches fell on the track between MG Road and Trinity Circle stations at 7.26 pm.
Only short-loop train services are being run between Indiranagar and Whitefield and between Challaghatta and MG Road, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.
Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged vehicle users to take alternative routes and be prepared for delays. Efforts are being made to clear fallen trees and waterlogged areas as quickly as possible, they added.
IMD Bengaluru's city observatory recorded 110.7 mm of rain till 11.30 pm.
