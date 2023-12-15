JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

3 trains won't stop at Bengaluru's Channasandra

Train number 06595/96 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special has been cancelled up to February 8, 2024.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 21:28 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The following trains will not stop at Channasandra due to the ongoing works to dismantle the existing platform number 1 and foot overbridge ramp at the railway station. 

* Dec 14, 2023, to April 30, 2024: Train number 06515/16 KSR Bengaluru-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special; train number 06387/88 KSR Bengaluru-Kolar-KSR Bengaluru DEMU Special. 

* Feb 9 to April 30: Train number 06595/96 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special. 

Train cancellation

Train number 06595/96 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special has been cancelled up to February 8, 2024. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 December 2023, 21:28 IST)
RailwaysBengaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT