3 trains won't stop at Bengaluru's Channasandra

Bengaluru: The following trains will not stop at Channasandra due to the ongoing works to dismantle the existing platform number 1 and foot overbridge ramp at the railway station.
* Dec 14, 2023, to April 30, 2024: Train number 06515/16 KSR Bengaluru-Sri Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special; train number 06387/88 KSR Bengaluru-Kolar-KSR Bengaluru DEMU Special.
* Feb 9 to April 30: Train number 06595/96 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special.
Train cancellation
Train number 06595/96 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special has been cancelled up to February 8, 2024.