4 more spotted deer die in Bannerghatta Biological Park, death toll at 18

The BBP received 37 deer housed in the St John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru, on August 17. The animals were anaemic and suffered from liver dysfunction.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 22:19 IST

Four more spotted deer have died in the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) due to an infection, taking the death toll to 18.

The BBP received 37 deer housed in the St John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru, on August 17. The animals were anaemic and suffered from liver dysfunction. Blood sample analysis of the animals revealed that they are suffering from bacterial infection. The BBP, last week, said that 14 animals had shown hemorrhagic enteritis and endocarditis during post-mortem examination.

Last week, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre had directed higher officials to review the situation and step up measures to improve the condition of the infected animals.

"Despite critical veterinary care, four animals have succumbed to death due to the infection, since September 21 till date. All necessary care and attention are being provided to the remaining quarantined animals by trained veterinarians," a statement from the BBP said.

(Published 26 September 2023, 22:19 IST)
