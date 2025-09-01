<p>Bengaluru: The fourth season of the 'Cuisines of Karnataka' cooking challenge, organised by <em>Deccan Herald</em> and Prajavani, was held at Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, on Sunday.</p>.<p>Celebrity chef and TV host Oggarane Dabbi Murali, along with his wife Suchithra, judged the contest where 43 participants showcased their culinary skills.</p>.<p>Elizabeth H, a housewife from Ramamurthy Nagar, clinched the first prize and Rs 10,000 for her innovative ragi dessert, praised for its creativity and presentation. Judges lauded her use of ragi pairu (ragi flowers) to decorate the dish.</p>.Stories on cards: Japanese theatre captivates children in Cubbon Park.<p>The second prize went to Uma Jagannath from Sadashivanagar for her distinctive 'Rava Chicken Bath', while Savitha S from Vijayanagar bagged the third place for her coastal delicacy, 'Jackfruit Kottige' (jackfruit rice cake).</p>.<p>The event featured a variety of regional dishes, from Vildele Rasam (betel rasam) and Hagalkayi Chithranna (bittergourd lemon rice) to Kharada Holige (spicy boli) and neer dose with chicken sukku.</p>.<p>Participants ranged from 19-year-old Shreya A, who cooked Rava Kodubale (ring murukku) with her grandmother, to 78-year-old BR Gowramma Srinivas, who presented Kharada Kadabu (spicy rice cake). </p>.<p>The contest also saw the chef couple impress the audience by whipping up garlic butter paneer in under five minutes. “This is a good platform to showcase your cooking skills,” said Suchithra.</p>.<p>Supported by Indane, TTK Prestige, Bhima Jewellers, Lays, SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken, and Eco Crystal Water Treatment, the event concluded with winners receiving cash prizes and gift hampers.</p>