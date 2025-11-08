<p>Srinagar: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah distanced his government from the Vande Mataram anniversary celebrations, the controversy has widened into a political and religious flashpoint — reviving the debate over the limits of New Delhi’s control in the Union Territory and the cultural sensitivities of its Muslim-majority population.</p><p>Omar’s remarks — that “no one from outside should dictate what our schools do or how we observe events” — came after the Lieutenant Governor’s administration pressed ahead with directives to schools to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.</p>.Important stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' dropped in 1937, divisive mindset still challenge for country: PM Modi.<p>The statement is being viewed as a rare public pushback against the L-G-led bureaucracy, which has often been accused by mainstream parties of bypassing the elected government in policy matters.</p><p>The Vande Mataram directive, issued as part of the Union Cabinet’s nationwide plan to commemorate the song’s 150th anniversary, has met with strong resistance from the valley’s religious scholars.</p><p>The Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Ulema Council said the order was “un-Islamic” and must be withdrawn, noting that the song’s depiction of India as a goddess was incompatible with Islamic belief. It called the move a “coercive directive” which was issued by the UT’s Department of Culture, requiring all students and staff to participate in musical and cultural programs commemorating the 150th year of the national song.</p><p>Beyond Kashmir, leading Muslim organisations such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind have also reiterated their long-held position. "We consider recitation of 'Vande Mataram' by Muslim students as un-Islamic and I have no hesitation in advising members of our community to shun it,” said prominent Islamic cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed, who heads one of India's leading Islamic institutions, popularly known as Firangi Mahal.</p><p>In Srinagar, several schools privately expressed unease about the directive, fearing it could reopen old debates around cultural imposition and religious freedom. “We have always participated in national events like Independence Day and Republic Day, but Vande Mataram carries religious undertones that make parents uncomfortable,” said the principal of a private school, requesting anonymity.</p><p>For the L-G administration, the move was meant to be a symbolic celebration of national unity. For Omar Abdullah’s government, however, it has turned into a test of political assertion. “The larger message from Omar’s statement is that governance in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be remote-controlled from Delhi. There must be space for local sensitivities," said a senior National Conference leader.</p>