<p>Bengaluru: After missing the chief minister's October 31 deadline, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has now set a new target — to fill all remaining potholes in the city by November 10.</p>.<p>"We have filled close to 18,000 potholes. Most arterial and sub-arterial roads have been covered. Some ward-level potholes remain, and we will take up a major drive over the next three days to complete the work," said M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA.</p>.<p>Rao attributed recurring potholes to underlying issues such as water leakage in some areas. Following the chief minister's instructions, resurfacing of several roads has also been taken up.</p>.<p>Officials said heavy rains over the last month had delayed the work. Of the 386.5 km of roads identified for black-topping at a cost of Rs 684 crore, 44% have been completed.</p>.<p>The state cabinet recently approved Rs 900 crore for ward-level works. Of this, Rs 200 crore worth of works have already been tendered, while action plans for the remaining amount are being finalised.</p>