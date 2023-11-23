JOIN US
bengaluru

5 MEMU trains from Cantt cancelled until Nov 29

The following trains have been cancelled from both sides until November 29 because the work on the suspension of roads 4, 5 and 6 in the Bengaluru Cantonment yard will take some more time.
Last Updated 22 November 2023, 21:21 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The following trains have been cancelled from both sides until November 29 because the work on the suspension of roads 4, 5 and 6 in the Bengaluru Cantonment yard will take some more time. 

Train number 06531/06532
KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special. 

Train number 06533/06534
Devanahalli-Yelahanka-Kempegowda International Airport Halt MEMU Special. 

Train number 06535/06536
Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special. 

Train number 06537/06538
Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli MEMU Special. 

Train number 06539/06540
Devanahalli–Yelahanka–Devanahalli MEMU Special. 

The works have been taken up to widen platforms 2 and 3, and slew roads 4 and 5 at Bengaluru Cantonment for the construction of foot overbridge number 3 that will connect all platforms, the railways said in a statement. 

(Published 22 November 2023, 21:21 IST)
India News Bengaluru Trains cancelled

