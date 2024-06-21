Bengaluru: 55-year-old man from Andhra found dead in Doddaballapur lodge

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lodge room in Doddaballapur on Wednesday, according to the police.
The Doddaballapur police identified the deceased as Mastan Saab, from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. He had been in the city for over three months, working as a security guard at multiple locations. Saab had not rented a house and stayed wherever he worked.
On June 17, Saab went to a lodge in Doddaballapur town with his luggage and rented a room for three days.
Soon, a foul odour began emanating from the room. When he had not emerged from the room on June 18, the manager checked and found Saab dead.
Blood was found on Saab's nose and mouth, and his pillow was stained as well. The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
An officer investigating the case told DH that Saab died on June 18. While they suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death, they have launched a probe and are awaiting the autopsy report.
The officer mentioned that Saab was planning to visit his home in Andhra Pradesh for Bakrid. He had come to Bengaluru after celebrating Ramzan with his family in March.
"Saab’s wife passed away a few years ago. He has three children, including a girl,” the officer said.
Published 20 June 2024, 21:52 IST