<p>A 55-year-old woman was murdered in broad daylight at Madanayakanahalli on Monday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Dakshayani, was a resident of Kuduregere. She lived alone after her husband passed away a few years ago.</p>.<p>Police said Dakshayani's daughters live in Dasanapura near Kuduregere and were at work at the time.</p>.<p>Around 1.30 pm, one daughter was alerted by neighbours that Dakshayani had been attacked with lethal weapons. She was on her way to fetch her grandson from school, as was her routine.</p>.<p>A case of murder has been registered. </p>.<p>A senior police officer said a financial dispute is suspected to be the motive and that one of her relatives is believed to be behind the crime.</p>.<p>Police teams have been formed to nab the suspect, officials said.</p>