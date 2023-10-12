6 photographers from India win wildlife photography awards

Six Indian photographers stand among the 19 global talents honoured with prestigious awards from the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.
Sriram Murali’s captivating photograph, depicting the Anamalai Tiger Reserve forest illuminated by fireflies against a fading twilight, earned him the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in the ‘Behaviour: Invertebrates’ category. To capture the mesmerising firefly flashes over 16 minutes, he combined fifty 19-second exposures in the Tamil Nadu reserve.
In a separate category, young photographer Vihaan Talya Vikas secured the award for ‘10 Years and Under’ with his image of an ornamental tree trunk spider found beside Karnataka’s Nallur Heritage Tamarind Grove.
Nejib Ahmed’s gripping shot of a distressed tiger and concerned villagers on the outskirts of Assam’s Orang National Park, Vishnu Gopal’s striking portrayal of a lowland tapir in the Brazilian forest, Vinod Venugopal’s mesmerizing Neoscona spider, and Raj Mohan’s aerial perspective of the Pallikaranai marshland—a Ramsar site—engulfed in flames from burning garbage also earned top honours.
This competition, led by NHM, serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work of talented photographers.