66-year-old trucker crashes into traffic signboard in Bengaluru's ORR, injured

Bengaluru: A heavy goods vehicle driver suffered injuries following a self-inflicted accident on the Outer Ring Road in the early hours of Monday.
The 66-year-old driver is in a serious condition at Victoria Hospital.
The accident occurred near Embassy TechVillage, Devarabeesanahalli, between 3:45 am and 4 am.
Azam Khan, 66, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was transporting iron sheets on his Maharashtra-registered truck.
An officer posted at the HAL Airport traffic police station said that the driver reportedly swerved left suddenly from the main carriageway and lost control of the vehicle.
"He then hit a tree and crashed into a traffic signboard and a pole fixed above a GAIL Gas pipeline before going over the median and onto the service road. The pipeline was not damaged,” said the officer.
Khan was taken to Victoria Hospital for severe head injuries. As of Monday evening, his condition is serious. Police noted that the vehicle owner had not come forward yet.
Traffic police said they could not clear the debris overnight because no cranes were available.
This caused significant traffic congestion along the ORR on Monday morning, extending all the way to the Bagmane World Technology Centre.
At least two cranes were pressed into action to remove the vehicle around 10 am, while vehicle users complained on X (formerly Twitter) about being stuck for nearly an hour near Marathahalli and the Bagmane bridge.
Published 10 June 2024, 23:43 IST