<p>Bengaluru: In a swift operation, the Koramangala Police have cracked a kidnapping-for-ransom case, arresting eight individuals who abducted four male employees of a call centre in the early hours of Friday. The accused managed to extort Rs 18.90 lakh by forcing one of the victims to transfer funds before they were apprehended.</p><p>The incident was registered at the Koramangala police station after the victims were rescued. According to police, the four company employees were kidnapped late on Friday morning as they were leaving their workplace.</p><p>DCP South East, Sarah Fatima, confirmed the arrests, stating that all eight accused are said to be from Kolar. The primary motive appears to be financial gain, executed by forcing the victims into transferring a large sum.</p><p>The police tracked the flow of money, which proved crucial in locating the gang. "An amount totaling Rs 18.90 lakhs was transferred from one of the victims' accounts digitally to the accounts belonging to relatives of the accused," DCP Fatima confirmed.</p><p>The subsequent raid led to the successful apprehension of the entire eight-member gang. Police have also seized two cars used in the crime, an Innova and a Wagon R.</p><p>The police are currently investigating the network used by the gang and whether the accused were familiar with the victims or their daily movements. A case has been registered under relevant sections including kidnapping and extortion. Further investigation is underway to determine if the gang was involved in similar crimes.</p>