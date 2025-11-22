Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: 8 arrested in Koramangala kidnapping case; police seize 2 cars used in crime

The police are currently investigating the network used by the gang and whether the accused were familiar with the victims or their daily movements.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 16:39 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeKidnappingKoramangala

Follow us on :

Follow Us