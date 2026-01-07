Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Are artists wary of religious themes?

While some in the art community in Bengaluru say that exhibiting works with religious themes calls for “careful judgement”, others say they do not hold themselves back, and artistic freedom must be sacrosanct.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 22:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 22:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us