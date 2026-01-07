<p>The removal of a painting from the ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale last week, allegedly for hurting religious sentiments, has reignited the debate on creative freedom and censorship. </p>.<p>While some in the art community in Bengaluru say that exhibiting works with religious themes calls for “careful judgement”, others say they do not hold themselves back, and artistic freedom must be sacrosanct.</p>.<p>The recent controversy centres on ‘Supper at a Nunnery’, a reimagining of ‘The Last Supper’ featuring 12 nuns and half-naked central figure (of a female dancer). Christian groups in Kochi claimed the painting offended religious sentiments, arguing that it distorted the original image. Tom Vattakuzhy, the Kerala-based artist behind the work, has said it was inspired by a play.</p>.<p><strong>B’luru case</strong></p>.<p>Artist and curator Giridhar Khasnis says institutions often end up prioritising public order over artistic intent. “Curators, on the other hand, rely on experience and judgement, and weigh the artwork for its aesthetics and context,” he explains.</p>.<p>He recalls an incident in Bengaluru from over two decades ago when an art gallery withdrew a photography exhibition by a Bengali photographer, following protests from religious groups. The exhibition featured images of Durga idols photographed at different stages, during their creation and after immersion. “Objections arose because some of the images featured figures that were unclothed,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Chosen on quality</strong></p>.<p>At Art Park, exhibition decisions are left entirely to its member committee, with no restrictions on theme. S G Vasudev, artist and founder of the initiative, says, “Works are chosen purely on the quality of the artist and the artwork.” He adds that they have not faced opposition to exhibitions on any theme, including religion and mythology.</p>.<p>Suresh Jayaram, founder and director of 1 Shanti Road, says most galleries respond to potentially sensitive works through dialogue rather than outright rejection. “If a work could trigger controversy, the first step is a conversation with the artist to assess whether exhibiting it is necessary,” he says. He adds that public galleries tend to be more cautious with religious imagery due to the risk of vandalism.</p>.<p><strong>Some red flags</strong></p>.<p>Artisera, Indiranagar, has not faced challenges so far while representing artists who engage with religious themes. Cofounder Lisa Jain says the gallery has exhibited collaged works of Radha, Krishna and Saraswati, as well as calligraphy works for prayers, without drawing objections. However, she says the gallery remains mindful of red flags, particularly nudity in religious imagery, and exercises discretion to avoid controversy.</p>.<p>The MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road, has often displayed contemporary works with political undertones, but avoids religious imagery. “I prefer works that invite reflection and interpretation, because once sentiments are hurt, the focus shifts away from the art,” said Shirley Mathew, art consultant and curator at the gallery.</p>.<p><strong>Other incidents</strong></p>.<p>Legendary painter M F Husain fled India in 2006 after being repeatedly attacked by groups that called for his arrest for hurting religious sentiments with nude depictions of deities such as Saraswati and Durga.</p>.<p>In 2007, an art student from the M S University of Baroda was arrested, and the university’s dean was suspended, following protests over allegedly “objectionable” religious paintings.</p>