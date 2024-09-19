9 phones seized during surprise checks on prison cells

Bengaluru: Officials seized nine mobile phones during surprise checks on two cells at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
The seized phones include eight smartphones of three different brands and one feature phone.
Prison officials said the checks targeted Cells 1 and 7 of Barrack No 1.
Amar SH, a prison officer, has filed a police complaint on behalf of the Chief Superintendent of Prison in this regard. Based on the complaint, the Parappa Agrahara police have opened an FIR under BNS 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) and the Prisons Act.
The seizure came days after the police confiscated 15 mobile phones, knives, cash, electric stoves and other banned goods from the prison's high-security section.
Published 18 September 2024, 20:30 IST