A new canvas to express climate change

The Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) has set in motion eARTh, an initiative to inspire climate action through art.
The policy think tank launched the programme with an event at the Bangalore International Centre on Saturday that brought together artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers and activists.
Musician Vasu Dixit underlined the power of music to bring about positive change. The launch featured a performance by singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey, and Thermos, an interactive play by the Bangalore Little Theatre which had a comical, irreverent examination of global warming and climate change.
“The eARTh initiative is an effort to involve the community at large in climate action through art by bringing about behavioural change,” Jai Asundi, executive director, CSTEP, said.
Artist Gigi Scaria, Aravani Art project founder Poornima Sukumar, writer and lake conservationist Usha Rajagopalan, stand-up comedian and podcaster Sundeep Rao, and journalist and documentary filmmaker Shawn Sebastian spoke about their work in the context of conservation and climate action. Sebastian’s short film The Mangrove Man of Kumbalangi was screened.
The event featured an exhibition of artwork by abstract impressionist Kanchan Rathna, who incorporates materials like old magazines and flowers, showcasing a sustainable, responsible approach to art.