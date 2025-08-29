Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

A year on, BBMP yet to fix defective Hoodi flyover

One year has gone by, but the broken bearings remain unfixed, though the work’s cost is just Rs 60 lakh. The civic body has also failed to install height bars to restrict heavy vehicles.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 19:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 19:56 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us