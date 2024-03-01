Aadhaar seeding for properties proposed to improve transparency

Bengaluru: Close on the lines of linking Aadhaar with bank accounts and PAN cards, the BBMP in its budget has proposed Aadhaar seeding for the properties with an aim to improve transparency and secure the property records. The option, which will be voluntary, allows secure and automated mutations of properties that are linked with Aadhaar, officials said. The plan is likely to take off in FY 2024-25.
To make the process seamless and transparent, the civic body has also taken up digitisation of all the property records in the city and will implement the ‘Namma Swathu’ system through ‘e-Aasthi’. While this will allow the public to access property records online, creating a transparent and citizen-friendly system, it will also be integrated with the Kaveri-2 portal, preventing any fraudulent manual transactions.
Explaining how the system will work, Shivananda H Kalakeri, BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) said that the integration with Kaveri-2 will mean that the transactions in the sub-registrar offices will electronically flow to ‘Namma Swathu’ System of BBMP and this will initiate the process of generating electronic mutations.
“Further, the mutations will be automated after a mandatory objection period based on transactions at sub-registrar offices by the owners who furnish their Aadhaar at the time of transactions and where the same Aadhaar of the owner has been seeded in the BBMP property,” he said.
The property owners in the city will also soon receive e-khata since all the property records are being digitised.
(Published 29 February 2024, 21:23 IST)