A Decade-Plus of Excellence in Nurturing Classical Dance at Sri Nrithya Lakshana

<p><strong>Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22: </strong>Sri Nrithya Lakshana Academy marked its 11th Annual Day “Nrithya Samarpana”, with a two-day celebration in Bengaluru on 6th to 7th December, reaffirming its commitment to preserving India’s classical and folk dance traditions through disciplined training and lineage-based learning. The event reflected the academy’s journey of 11 years in Bengaluru, during which it has trained nearly 300 students, shaping dancers grounded in tradition and performance excellence.</p><p>At the heart of the academy’s philosophy lies the Guru–Shishya Parampara. All faculty members are direct disciples of Ms. CR Lakshmi Karthik, ensuring continuity of style, values, and pedagogy. This approach has enabled the institution to function not merely as a training centre, but as a living space for cultural transmission.</p><p>The Annual Day programme commenced on December 6 with four thoughtfully curated thematic presentations. Dance Diversity, performed by Level 1 and Level 2 students, showcased Bharatanatyam and folk dance forms, highlighting strong fundamentals and rhythmic discipline. This was followed by Journey of Kathak, which traced the evolution of the dance form through expressive storytelling and dynamic movement.</p><p>The third presentation, Temple to Stage, brought to life the historical transition of Bharatanatyam from sacred temple rituals to the modern proscenium, performed with maturity and clarity by Level 4 and Level 5 students. The evening concluded with Natana Tattvam, presented by Level 6 to Level 8 students, capturing the philosophical depth and spiritual essence of Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance, blending technique with inner expression.</p><p>On December 7, the spotlight turned to Gajje Pooja (Salanga Pooja), performed by Level 3 students. This traditional ceremonial invocation marks a dancer’s formal initiation into professional performance and remains one of the most significant milestones in a classical dancer’s journey.</p><p>The theme and dances were curated and choreographed by Ms. CR Lakshmi Karthik with the support of the academy’s professional faculty including, Ms. Pushpanjali (Kathak), Ms. Prathiba (Bharatanatyam and Folk), and Ms. Parinithaa (Bharatanatyam), with dedicated rehearsal support from assistant tutors Ms. Ganika, Ms. Neha, and Ms. Pooja. Event coordination was efficiently managed by Mr. Rayan, Ms. Pooja, and Mr. Vikram.</p><p>The programme was graced by Prof. T. Doddegowda, Principal of Seshadripuram College; Sri Nagabhushanam, IPS/IRS officer; and Ms. Haripriya Pettam, acclaimed classical dance guru and Carnatic singer.</p><p>Sri Nrithya Lakshana Academy is the brain child of Ms. CR Lakshmi Karthik and offers Diploma programs in performing and creative arts through its Lakshana Academy of Creative Education, affiliated under the Council of Vocational Education and Skill India Mission.</p>