AAP files complaint against encroachment of Hennagara lake in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday registered a police complaint against the encroachment of Hennagara lake, which has been filled with truckloads of soil for over a year.
"The lake is found to be encroached upon by some miscreants. Construction works are found to be going on at the encroached lake area. I request you to take appropriate action against the miscreants for trespassing on to a public place," read the complaint filed by Joshua Sinto, president of AAP's Bengaluru South Division, with the Jigani police.
Last week, a video went viral on social media, which showed several trucks moving along the lakebed, dumping soil into the waterbody. The lake, which comes under the Hennagara gram panchayat, is spread over 330 acres, but the authorities did not act until the encroachment caught the attention of the local residents.
While the dumping of soil has been stopped, no action has been taken against the encroachers.