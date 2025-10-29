Menu
Abetment to suicide case: Karnataka HC asks Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal, staff to cooperate in investigation

Justice Mohammad Nawaz also extended till November 17 the interim protection, directing the police not to harass the petitioners in the guise of investigation.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:32 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 14:32 IST
