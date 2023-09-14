Action plan to clear lake encroachments soon: BBMP

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday met civic officials to prepare an action plan to clear encroachments on rajakaluves.
The rajakaluve system connects all the lakes in the city. So if one lake overflowed, the rajakaluve would automatically re-route the excess water to another lake.
The meeting gains significance as the Karnataka High Court had earlier reprimanded the officials and asked them to ensure that the drains and lakes are encroachment-free.
Zonal Executive Engineers (EEs) have been tasked to clear encroachments after the tahsildar issues notices to encroachers. The EE is also expected to identify new encroachments in the next 10 days.
Girinath said disciplinary action would be taken against officials failing to follow orders.
EEs in-charge of the lakes have been instructed on the process to be followed while clearing encroachments.
During the meeting, the officials also discussed addressing complaints related to filling up of potholes and urgent inspection of rain-affected areas.