Advanced booking on BMTC Volvo bus to Wonderla

Last Updated 03 January 2024, 21:36 IST

Bengaluru: Starting January 15, Bengalureans can book tickets in advance on the BMTC Volvo buses between Majestic and the Wonderla Amusement Park. 

226KBS: Four buses will ply between the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) and Wonderla via Cottonpet Hospital, Sirsi Circle, Mysuru Road Bus Station, Nayandahalli and Kengeri. 

Tickets can be booked at KSRTC counters, authorised franchises, online (www.ksrtc.in) and through the KSRTC app. 

Passengers will get a 15% discount on the Wonderla entry fee if they show the ticket at the amusement park. Round trips (onward and return journeys) will fetch a 10% discount on the basic fare. 

(Published 03 January 2024, 21:36 IST)
