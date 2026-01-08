<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka state committee of the All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) organised a state-level convention on crimes against women and children at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The convention revolved around the theme of “bringing a change in the system”.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, popular theatre artiste Rameshwari Verma expressed serious concern at the present scenario where crimes against women were becoming more grotesque, perverse and ghastly. </p>.<p>The state secretary of SUCI (C), K Uma, stressed the need for women to speak up. </p>.<p>“Today’s society has reduced women to a commodity to satisfy male desire. Her real virtue, her values and knowledge are not recognised at all,” she said.</p>.<p>Uma called upon womenfolk to be more and more organised and raise their voice for rightful equality and bring in a cultural change in society.</p>