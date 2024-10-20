Air India’s direct Bengaluru-Heathrow flights from Oct 27

<p>Bengaluru: Air India will start daily, non-stop services between Bengaluru and Heathrow Airport, London, from October 27.</p><p>Announcing the service, Air India said the new flights would replace its currently operational Bengaluru-London Gatwick route launched in August. This will also mark an increase in the frequency of Air India flights between Bengaluru and London: from 5 every week to daily services.</p><p>AI133 will depart from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, at 2.20 pm, every day, and arrive at Heathrow at 7.30 pm. From London, AI132 will depart at 9.05 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 12.20 pm the following day.</p>.Bomb threat streak continues: Over 30 flights targeted on Saturday.<p>The service, to be operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 seats in Economy, will add capacity to Heathrow by 3,584 seats a week, inbound and outbound, the airline said.</p><p>Air India currently operates 31 weekly flights to Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai. It will continue to operate 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi.</p>