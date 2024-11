‘Almost trafficked!’ Doctor’s quick thinking saves woman from fake Ola driver

Nikitha had her first doubts when she realised Basavaraj drove a sedan while she had booked a mini-car. However, considering the late hour, she got into the cab. Basavaraj didn’t ask for any OTP either, even though she insisted that he validate the ride by entering the OTP on the OLA app. His explanation was that the app wasn't working.