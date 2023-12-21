Amid JN.1 variant spread, Bengaluru records 2 Covid deaths

“We intend to increase testing every day, and by Saturday, we want to test at least 5,000 people every day. All SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases across the state, in both government and private hospitals, must compulsorily undergo RT-PCR testing,” he said, adding that the state government will soon release an advisory directing the same. One in 20 Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILIs) will also need to undergo RT-PCR testing, the minister said. Meanwhile, another person who tested positive for Covid died in a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. He, too, suffered from comorbidities and died due to that, said hospital sources.