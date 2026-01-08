Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Anatomy of Kogilu land grab: Gang charged Rs 2-3 lakh for each site, gave fake ownership papers

The key suspects allegedly collected money from illegal occupants and issued them fake documents, including 'ownership papers' for government land, a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 19:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 19:06 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us