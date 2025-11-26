Menu
bengaluru

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares harsh realities of space travel at Bengaluru event

During the programme, Shukla interacted with students from across Karnataka and shared a first-hand glimpse into life as an astronaut.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 22:01 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 22:01 IST
Bengaluru newsJawaharlal Nehru PlanetariumShubhanshu Shukla

