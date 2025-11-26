<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Science and Technology organised an interactive session and a felicitation ceremony for IAF astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force officer who recently flew on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.</p>.<p>During the programme, Shukla interacted with students from across Karnataka and shared a first-hand glimpse into life as an astronaut.</p>.<p>He also presented a short video summarising his space journey and the intensive training he had to undertake. </p>.<p>Shukla kicked off his speech by jokingly mentioning that this time around, he would refrain from talking about Bengaluru's traffic.</p>.‘Space was easier’: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla takes hilarious dig at Bengaluru traffic.<p>"During my previous speech in Bengaluru, I jokingly mentioned that space was easier than navigating Bengaluru traffic. During the earlier conference, too, I had said a lot of things about space, but what got picked up was that one statement. So today, I'll refrain from talking about traffic and only talk about space," he said. </p>.<p>Throughout the interaction, Shukla stressed the importance of maintaining both physical and mental health to become an astronaut.</p>.<p>He also shared the harsh realities of space travel — the difficulty of adjusting to microgravity, struggling to stand after returning to Earth, and the extreme G-forces astronauts endure.</p>.<p>“In emergencies, the spacecraft can exert 18–20 Gs — it feels like an elephant sitting on your chest,” he said.</p>.<p>Speaking about the future of India’s space programme, he praised ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission, saying, “Gaganyaan is not just a mission—it is India’s declaration that we can achieve world-class space capability in our own way. We will be cost-effective without ever compromising on quality." </p>.<p>He fielded numerous questions from students and reminded them that spaceflight is the result of teamwork.</p>.<p>“I may appear as a hero to you today, but thousands of engineers, doctors and specialists made my mission possible. You can become any one of them,” he said.</p>.<p> Shukla urged students to set high goals and work relentlessly toward them “I trained for five years for a 20-day journey. Perseverance and patience are essential,” he added</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N S Boseraju highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the department, such as the distribution of 833 telescopes to rural schools, upcoming astronomy training for teachers, an astronomy-based academic calendar, and the launch of Nehru Stream Labs to promote hands-on learning.</p>.<p>Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, Principal Secretary N Manjula, and Planetarium Director BR Guruprasad were also present at the event. </p>