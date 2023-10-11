Attempt to robbery case filed after video showed man approaching car with rock in Bengaluru

The Bellandur police have booked an attempt to robbery case after footage of a man carrying a rock and approaching a moving car was shared on social media.
The footage from the car’s dash camera was shared on Monday by X (formerly Twitter) user Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru.
According to the post, the incident occurred at 6.40 pm on Monday near Primus School on Chikkanayakana Halli Road. “The robbers attempted to stop a car while holding stones,” the post said. “However, upon noticing the dashcam, they left the family inside the car untouched.”
The video shared by the user, which couldn’t be independently verified by DH, showed a man approaching the moving car with, what appeared to be, a rock in his hand on a busy stretch where other vehicles were also moving. The car driver slowed down initially before speeding away.
The person approaching the car mouthed something, but due to the lack of audio, what he said wasn’t clear, a police official told DH.
The official said after the video was shared on social media, they reached out to the car driver, who stayed in an apartment not far from where the incident occurred. Based on their version, a case was registered under IPC Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery). A probe is on.