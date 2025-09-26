Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Palestine applies for BRICS membership amid rising international recognition

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here that China welcomes more "like-minded partners" to join BRICS cooperation.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 16:20 IST
World newsChinaRussiaPalestineBRICSrecognition

Follow us on :

Follow Us