Baby boy dies after being run over by car in Bengaluru

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the house owner was reversing his car and failed to see the tenant's baby.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 11:55 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 11:55 IST
