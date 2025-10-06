Baby boy dies after being run over by car in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: An 11-month-old baby died after being accidentally run over by a car here on Monday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Azaan, they said. </p><p>The tragic incident was reported around 9.45 am at a house on Magadi road here. Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the house owner was reversing his car and failed to see the tenant's baby, who came from behind the vehicle, and accidentally ran over him. </p><p>The driver immediately rushed the baby to the hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. A case was registered, and investigation is underway.</p>