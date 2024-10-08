bangaloREsidency: German artists in Bengaluru on October 11

<p>Bengaluru: The bangaloREsidency will be held at the at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan in Indiranagar on October 11 at 6.30 pm. </p>.<p>The bangaloREsidency is not just a residency — it’s a unique platform that fosters cross-cultural collaboration.</p>.<p>Artists from Germany come to Bengaluru and dive into the city’s complex socio-political and environmental urban ecosystem.</p>.<p>Working closely with local organisations, they draw inspiration from the city, its people, its spaces and its landscape, using their time to create new and thought-<br>provoking works.</p>.<p>This year, the artists represent a wide array of disciplines and bring fresh perspectives, engaging with themes ranging from ecology, technology, identity, and urban life.</p>.<p>Entry is free. </p>