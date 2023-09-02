Bar employee stabbed for denying liquor past closing hours in Bengaluru

Police are searching for a group of men who stabbed a bar employee for refusing to serve them liquor after the closing hours.
Though Swagath Gowda recognised two of his attackers as JP Nagar residents Puneeth and Arjun, the identity of the third person remains unknown.
The investigating officer said Puneeth and Arjun frequented the bar where Gowda works and are known to him.
Police said the attack happened at 1.15 am on Monday near the bar in Yediyur. Gowda and three other employees locked the bar at 1 am when the accused trio asked them to open up and serve them liquor.
When Gowda refused to open the bar, an argument ensued, and the accused attacked Gowda and his coworkers. Police said the assailants punched him in the face and shoved the others who came to his defence. “We tried to flee the scene, but the accused pulled out a dagger and stabbed me,” Gowda told police.
While the attackers fled the scene, Gowda’s coworkers took him to hospital. He is out of danger, police said.
Following Gowda’s complaint, police have booked the trio under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Police suspect that the accused were drunk when they attacked Gowda.
"They are currently on the run, but we have identified them and will nab them soon,” the officer said. He said that there were no CCTV cameras at the location. “As the victim recognised the accused, we had a solid lead. If not, the task to catch the accused would have been difficult.”