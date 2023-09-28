'Batmobile', 'Scooby Doo' themed cars spotted in Bengaluru

With canceled Trevor Noah show and the traffic with commuters taking a minimum 3 hours to cover 6 km, Bengaluru is a hot topic on X. Amid this chaos, something intriguing has left the netizens wondering. The new found wonder is around automobiles that looked like dream of every movie fan.
A video doing rounds on social media shows around 4 automobiles coming out from a garage in Bengaluru's Indiranagar besides the office of Cred. The fancy cars looked unusual in its appearance and one of them seemed like it had been modified to look like a Batmobile.
The rest of the cars represented iconic vans from Scooby Doo series, DeLorean from Back To The Future, Bumblebee from the Transformers series.
However, it was the batmobile-looking car that caught all the attention.
Cred, which is known for its quirky ads, has left everyone thinking if these cars are part of a campaign the company is planning.
Meanwhile, the cars have triggered sarcastic and funny comments on social media platform X.
From people using memes to react to the cars, to some even expressing that these fancy cars will have the same fate as the rest of cars in Bengaluru in terms of getting stuck in the traffic.
Some lauded Cred for always coming with out of the box ideas, and others missed the famous Bollywood flick Tarzan: The Wonder Car.
One of the user said that even the Batmobile will take 3 hours to reach Bengaluru airport, the cars led to a hilarious set of comments.