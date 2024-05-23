BBA student's death in Bengaluru’s Subramanyapura: Police file murder FIR

Bengaluru: Police have filed a fresh FIR invoking murder charges in the case where a 20-year-old girl was found dead in the bathroom of her house in southern Bengaluru’s Subramanyapura.
Prabuddha, a second-year BBA student at a private college, was found with her throat and hands slit on May 15. With nothing to indicate an intruder broke into the house, the police took up an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).
The UDR, filed under CrPC Section 174(3), allows the police to investigate the death. Prabuddha’s mother later filed a police complaint, alleging it was murder.
A day after the death, the mother claimed the death was suspicious because her daughter was fine till the afternoon and used to tell her everything.
Police are still awaiting forensic and medical reports as well as the handwriting analysis report of the three death notes found in the house, a police officer close to the investigation told DH. The victim's phone has also been sent for analysis.
"We are exploring all angles like we do in a murder case, but have not ruled out the suicide angle either. We will investigate with both angles in mind,” said the officer.
According to the investigator, CCTV cameras and other technical leads will be followed up to identify any foul play.
Published 22 May 2024, 20:46 IST