Man arrested for murdering father in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Bagalagunte police arrested a private firm employee who, along with his friend, killed the latter’s father and tried to pass it off as a death by suicide.</p>.<p>An autopsy revealed that the death was due to strangulation, leading police to arrest Praveen Reddy, the friend of the prime suspect Manoj, who is still at large.</p>.Four arrested for brandishing weapons in public; cops launch raids on rowdies in Bengaluru.<p>Investigations showed that on September 3, Manoj, a class 10 dropout and unemployed, called his mother—who was out with her younger son—and told her that his father, Manjunath, a carpenter from Dasarahalli, had died by suicide.</p>.<p>Once police confirmed during the autopsy that Manjunath had been murdered, they found that he used to scold Manoj for not working and keeping bad company. Manoj, however, was eyeing the ancestral property. He roped in his friend Reddy, and together they attacked and strangled Manjunath to death, staging it as suicide.</p>.<p>A further probe is underway, police said.</p>