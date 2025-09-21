Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man arrested for murdering father in Bengaluru

Investigations showed that on September 3, Manoj, a class 10 dropout and unemployed, called his mother—who was out with her younger son—and told her that his father, Manjunath, a carpenter from Dasarahalli, had died by suicide.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 22:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us