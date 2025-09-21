World Alzheimer’s Day: Campaign on FTD today in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: On the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day on Sunday, Dementia India Alliance (DIA), in collaboration with the Cognitive Neurology Clinic (CNC), will host a free online public awareness campaign on Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), the first of its kind in India.</p>.<p>The webinar, titled “What if it is FTD?”, will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm. The session will be led by Dr Ratnavalli Ellajosyula, Head of the Cognitive Neurology Clinic, and Jwala Narayanan, Lead Neuropsychologist at the clinic.</p>