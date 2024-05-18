Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BBMP asks citizens to report vulnerable trees, branches

Last week, heavy rains caused over 200 trees to fall, resulting in damage to life and property.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 22:45 IST
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 22:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has urged citizens to report dangerous trees and branches in the city via zone-specific WhatsApp numbers.

Last week, heavy rains caused over 200 trees to fall, resulting in damage to life and property.

While the BBMP is actively identifying and removing hazardous trees, it said public support is crucial.

To improve green cover, the BBMP is also distributing saplings for free. Those interested, can collect them from the BBMP nurseries at Kempapura, Koodlu, Atturu, or Jnanabharathi.

Citizens can send the location of the trees along with photos to the following Whatsapp numbers: 

East: 9380090027

West: 9449659252

South: 9480685039

Dasarahalli: 9164042566

Bommanahalli: 9580685399/ 9480685399

Yelahanka: 9164042566/ 9483139438

RR Nagar: 7760553545/ 9880516322

Mahadevapura: 8147276414/ 9480685541

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2024, 22:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMP

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT