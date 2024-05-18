BBMP asks citizens to report vulnerable trees, branches

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has urged citizens to report dangerous trees and branches in the city via zone-specific WhatsApp numbers.
Last week, heavy rains caused over 200 trees to fall, resulting in damage to life and property.
While the BBMP is actively identifying and removing hazardous trees, it said public support is crucial.
To improve green cover, the BBMP is also distributing saplings for free. Those interested, can collect them from the BBMP nurseries at Kempapura, Koodlu, Atturu, or Jnanabharathi.
Citizens can send the location of the trees along with photos to the following Whatsapp numbers:
Bommanahalli: 9580685399/ 9480685399
Yelahanka: 9164042566/ 9483139438
RR Nagar: 7760553545/ 9880516322
Mahadevapura: 8147276414/ 9480685541
Published 17 May 2024, 22:45 IST